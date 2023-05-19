Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized Thursday to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said on Twitter.

Buffet, 76, said he stopped in Boston a few days ago for a checkup but ended up being advised to go to the hospital.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffet said on Twitter.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert in Charleston scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” Buffet said.

Buffet announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

Latest News

The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new...
AR-15 at school bus stop: Guns can be safe
A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus...
AR-15 carried at school bus stop concerns parent
President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
Biden endorses jet training for Ukrainians as Zelenskyy is set to attend G7 summit
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland