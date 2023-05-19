Advertise
Operation Gratitude collection drive still in full swing during Military Appreciation Month

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - Drop-off locations for KWTX and Navy Federal’s Operation Gratitude donation drive are awaiting more Central Texans to stop by and show their support for military service members overseas.

They are asking for donated entertainment items, including games, word puzzles, fidget spinners, as well as socks that will attribute toward care packages for deployed military.

“Anything fun that would be entertaining for our soldiers who are deployed that would ease their mind and take a break from what they are doing,” Mitzi Banks, Branch Manager at Navy Federal branch in Copperas Cove, said.

Kyia Shatswell, who is a Member Service Representative at the Navy Federal branch in Copperas Cove, said her husband serves at Fort Hood, and when he was deployed, he received an Operation Gratitude care package.

“It was very special to him,” she said. “With him being over there away from his family, he feels like he’s not connected to us over here in America...so receiving those things from people who are thinking of him was very special.”

The following are the locations you can drop off items during business hours.

  • Navy Federal Credit Union:

    Killeen
    3210 E. Central Texas EXPY STE #404
    500 W. Central Texas EXPY

    Harker Heights
    201 E. Central Texas EXPY STE #690

    Copperas Cove
    30101 US Hwy 190 STE 148A
  • KWTX Studio

    Waco
    6700 American Plaza

