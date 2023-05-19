Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 5.18.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Baked Bliss Bakery LLC at 1114 North 15th Street in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 83.

According to the food safety worker, the bathroom cleaner was stored directly on top of a container of flour.

The food manager’s certificate expired in 2021.

There was no hot or cold water available in this mobile food truck, so they had to stop selling food and beverages until the water issue was fixed.

They also needed to label prepared food stored longer than 24 hours.

This place needed a re-inspection.

_________________

Harold Waite’s Pancake & Steakhouse at 929 Lake Air Drive in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the equipment had dust and grease on it.

Two workers needed food handler certifications.

There were missing tiles in the prep area, and labels for the sanitizer were needed.

This place also needed a re-inspection.

____________________

El Mar Seafood Bar & Grill at 408 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco scored a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, an open drink on the prep table had to be thrown out.

One of the workers handling food was wearing a necklace.

It should have been tucked inside their shirt.

Also, they had to take off their bracelet.

Regulations require those to be removed while you are cooking someone’s food.

And—the sanitizer was too strong.

_______________

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Crows Hamburgers at 613 Waco Road in Belton.

This place got a perfect score on its restaurant inspection.

What you see is what you get.

Burgers dominate the menu, but you can order a sandwich.

A good grilled cheese comes to mind.

According to the reviews, it’s a great mom and pop place.

And if you don’t have a lot of time, you can grab a quick bite there.

Restaurant Report Card segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.