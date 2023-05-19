Severe storms return Friday afternoon and evening

Hot, humid, and breezy will be the story for Friday before severe storms return. Breezy south winds gusting up to 20 mph will pump in more Gulf moisture today. Highs this afternoon will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s before rain and storm arrive.. But factor in the humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon! All the ingredients will be in place for severe storms - The heat, humidity, and the sun - All of that in place ahead of a cold front. That front will be pushing south, and looks to move into Central Texas by the late afternoon and evening hours. Scattered storms are expected to develop along the front as it moves south. The best chance for storms will likely be along and west of I-35, but a few storms will still be possible to the east, except coverage and overall intensity looks to lessen as the storms move through the interstate. A couple of the stronger storms could produce quarter to half dollar size hail and winds to up 60 mph. Heavy rain will also be a concern and could cause some minor street flooding. Forecast models show 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall across some of our western areas. Storms should push south throughout the overnight hours with dry weather expected waking up Saturday morning.

Behind the front we have quiet conditions in store for the weekend. This time of the year it’s not often that we have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, so you’ll definitely want to find some time to get outdoors if you can. Some clouds are still forecast to hang around, but rain is looking slim to none for Central Texas over the weekend. Mornings will be very comfortable this weekend with lows down into the low 60s. Cold fronts typically bring in dry air, but sadly there isn’t a lot to work with behind the front. That means our humidity levels will lower a little for the weekend, but it’ll still feel a bit muggy out. Another warming trend has its eyes set to return to Central Texas for next week. Temperatures will gradually warm up little by little as southeasterly winds return. Highs in the beginning of the week start out in the low 80s and will eventually climb into the upper 80s later in the week. As our temperatures increase, so will our humidity once again. Rain for the upcoming week right now is looking minimal, but as our humidity increases we cannot rule out stray showers and storms to pop up in Central Texas. Right now, rain chances look better out west where the dryline will be located, but this is something we’ll monitor closely. Chances look highest for our area Wednesday and Thursday, but coverage is still only around 30%. More to come on next week’s rain chances.

