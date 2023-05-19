Advertise
Waco toddler killed after car landed on top of her after collision, police say

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old girl who was not properly secured in the vehicle she was riding in was thrown out of the car during a collision, and died after the car landed on top of her, Waco police said.

The deadly crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. on May 18 in the 1700 Block of South 17th Street at Clay Avenue.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Lumina was traveling eastbound when the driver disregarded the traffic light, and struck two vehicles traveling northbound on S. 17th Street.

The unsecured toddler was ejected from the Lumina, and that same vehicle then landed on top of her.

Witnesses at the scene lifted the car off the child, and began performing life-saving measures.

Police said the girl was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The victim’s name will not be released due to her age, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time. No further information was provided.

