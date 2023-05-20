Cedric Marks trial: “I saw Cedric kill and bury them.” Suspected accomplice and former girlfriend of Marks, Maya Maxwell testifies again

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Marks is accused of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Tension grew between Marks and former girlfriend and suspected accomplice, Maya Maxwell as she takes the stand again.

During cross examination,Judge Duskie notified Marks to stop trying to hash out and go over things that were already said in his previous cross examination with her. Marks kept alluding to Maxwell lying about what happened to the victims to protect her plea deal. However, Maxwell stood her ground saying, “I’m not making an attempt to cover anything. I told detectives what I remembered of everything I saw you do.”

In Marks’ early interviews with detectives, he said Maxwell was the one who killed Scott. Friday, Marks told Maxwell, “You taped Jenna’s mouth shut because she was making fun of you and put a plastic bag over her head and killed her.” She responded, “I never touched Jenna.”

Marks brought up how digital forensic experts found background checks of Swearingin, the victims’ family members, along with several other people on her phone.

Maxwell responded, “I looked up some people and you looked up some people under the account. You and I both had my phone.” She told the prosecution had no clue of Swearingin’s background check being on her phone.

Towards the end of her testimony she said, “I believe that the real truth needs to be told. I saw Cedric Marks kill and bury them.”

State prosecution informed the court that it rests its case.

Next, Marks requested the judge to allow a directed verdict, which means to throw out case because insufficient evidence, but it was denied.

During the first half of the morning, Marks brought in three witnesses. They were former owner of the King Bee Bar, William Hankey Jr., Paralegal of Mary Beth Harold Law Office, Teresa Stubblefield and Team Texas K9 handler, Crystal Fields. Two of them made it very clear they did not want to be here testifying and did not get why Marks called them as their witness. Hankey repeatedly said that that he didn’t remember information from four years ago.

Marks recalled lead investigator, Corey Powell to the stand.

After Marks asked Powell if he didn’t know where the victims’ bodies were, why did he tell Maxwell during initial interviews that they were beaten up? Powell responded, “Well it’s probably because you’re a violent person in my opinion.”

He then accused Powell of altering with Marks’ location data from his phone. Powell said someone could be able to edit the excel sheet.

However, Powell said he received copies from the DA’s office, not the original records. Plus, a person would have to know the data from each cell phone tower in the different cities, the numbers and they would have to be consistent with the four different cell phone extractions, which made tampering with the evidence impossible.

The trial will continue Monday with Marks bringing in more rebuttal witnesses.

