Escaped teens steal, injure two performance horses in West

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - On Wednesday, two 13-year-old boys from the Brookhaven Youth Ranch in West escaped and stole two horses from a nearby property, the Helm Ranch.

“Brookhaven has been such a problem for the last 30 years,” Helm Ranch owner Ted Helm said of the nonprofit. He’s lived down the road from the Brookhaven Youth Ranch in West for decades.

“Here in the last several years, they escape every month, every few weeks, sometimes every few days,” Helm said.

It’s a treatment center for troubled youth ages 13-17, who Helm says escape often, creating challenges for him and his neighbors over the years.

“They’ve stolen cars from me before,” Helm said. “My uncle got a jeep stolen, and the grandkids’ bikes have been stolen.”

This week’s most recent incident involved two stolen horses. On Wednesday night, two escaped 13-year-olds from Brookhaven were found riding Brianna Markum’s horses, which she keeps at Helm’s ranch.

“I walk out there, and I see it’s her horse,” Helm said. “I get on the phone to her, I say, ‘Your horse is in the middle of Rogers Hill [Road] and it won’t move.”

The immobile horse was Sheba, an 8-year-old performance mare that Markum just competed with at the Women’s World Championship.

Sheba was found in so much pain that she couldn’t walk.

“She is at the vet,” Brianna Markum, the owner of Sheba and the other horse stolen, told KWTX. “She was definitely lame on her right rear leg. I still don’t have a result, and I don’t know long-term damage.”

The other stolen horse was Athena, who also competes.

“These horses have a $70,000 value on them,” Markum said. “One at 30, and one at 40. These are not just yard ornament animals.”

When Helm and Markum eventually found Athena, one of the boys was still riding her.

“I jerked him off of it,” Helm said. “Before we could give him any kind of justice, he ran off.”

Luckily, through it all, no one was hurt and the McLennan county sheriff’s office detained and charged the juveniles soon thereafter.

“They’re being charged with theft of livestock, which is a third degree felony,” Lt. William Hitch of the McLennan county sheriff’s office said. “And criminal trespass, which is a Class B misdemeanor.”

But Markum says she now lives in fear.

“I’m a female that lives by myself,” Markum said. “This is a problem. This makes me leery and worried about my safety. Not only my horses and livestock’s safety, but my safety.”

Markum hopes this incident inspires the Brookhaven Youth Ranch to make some changes.

Brookhaven has declined to comment.

