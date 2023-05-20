Advertise
Falls County deputies looking for escaped suspect last seen on Highway 77

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday evening were looking for escaped suspect Fabian Wayne Beckham.

The suspect was last seen headed “south through the woods” towards Highway 77 in Golinda, the sheriff’s office said.

Beckham is described as a white man about 5-foot-10, weighing 205 pounds, with a light beard.

He was reportedly wearing dark colored shorts, but was barefoot, and shirtless.

“He may still be handcuffed in front of his chest,” the sheriff’s office said, “If anyone sees him, do not approach. Contact 911 immediately.”

No further information about the suspect was provided.

No photo of the suspect was provided.

