Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Jury clears Dollar General clerk of manslaughter after shooting, killing armed robber

Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while...
Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while working at Dollar General.(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Dollar General store clerk in Louisiana has been cleared of a manslaughter charge after a grand jury found there was not enough evidence in the case.

Rafus Anderson was charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect in January.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they responded to an armed robbery call at the store located in Monroe on Jan. 2.

Authorities said Anderson shot the robber, later identified as Monquarius Thomas, and they found him outside of the store on the ground with the money he was accused of taking.

Thomas ended up dying.

A customer was also shot in the robbery attempt but was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said Anderson told them he was acting in self-defense while protecting the customers in the store. He said he was afraid that Thomas was going to kill him when he pulled out a gun.

On Friday, a grand jury rejected the charges against Anderson.

The store clerk told police in January that this was the sixth armed robbery at the store since August 2022.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
The teens escaped from Brookhaven Youth Ranch, a treatment facility for troubled youth ages...
Escaped teens steal, injure two performance horses in West
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon
File Graphic (KWTX)
Falls County deputies looking for escaped suspect last seen on Highway 77