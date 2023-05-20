Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Navasota ISD support staff to receive salary increase

This announcement comes soon after the district announced a $50,000 starting salary and salary...
This announcement comes soon after the district announced a $50,000 starting salary and salary scale increase for teachers, RN’s and librarians.(KBTX)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD has announced more salary increases for the 2023-2024 school year. This time, it’s for the district’s support staff.

Instructional aides, secretaries, LVNs, maintenance personnel, and child nutrition staff will receive an 18% salary increase for the upcoming school year. Cindy Martin is the administrative assistant to the assistant superintendent of operations and is excited to be a part of that group.

“When I heard what the salary increase was going to be for paraprofessionals and for secretaries, I was like ‘oh my gosh, what a blessing,’” Martin said.

Along with seasoned staff members, Martin is overjoyed for newer ones. She remembers starting in the district 31 years ago.

“I know how hard it is to raise a family on the small amount of salary they were getting and so this is going to be just a huge gift to them, and I’m really, really thankful to them,” Martin said.

This announcement comes soon after the district announced a $50,000 starting salary and salary scale increase for teachers, RN’s and librarians for the upcoming school year. In addition, counselors, principals, and administrators will receive a 5% salary increase.

These changes are steps towards making the district competitive with other industries, according to Navasota ISD superintendent Stu Musick.

“We’ve done a lot of great things for our facilities and our resources throughout our campuses and throughout the district, but we also want to be able to take care of our most valuable resource, and that’s our people,” Musick said.

The superintendent is already looking forward to the upcoming school year and the future growth of the district.

“We’re excited and have heard a lot of positive input from folks that might’ve been looking for other jobs or other locations where they might be able to make a little bit more money for their family and for their home and this allows them to be able to stay at Navasota ISD for the coming year,” Musick said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Bosque County church holds prayer vigil for 6-year-old struck by lightning
As ambulances arrived on scene to help, the rescue vehicles got stuck in the family’s muddy...
Valley Mills neighbors rally to restore family’s torn-up driveway following freak lightning accident that killed father, injured son
Following the deadly lightning strike that killed Valley Mills father Matthew Boggs and...
Neighbors help restore Boggs family's driveway
A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren...
Bryan man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography
Hands joined together at the vigil, one by one each of the congregation members said a prayer...
Bosque County church holds prayer vigil for 6-year-old struck by lightning