Unity Walk Saturday honors women veterans, active-duty service members

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of women veterans and active-duty service members walked around the Killeen Community Center Saturday morning, all gathered in solidarity for a unity walk.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 2 million women veterans live in the United States today.

“We are coming together to unite to bring awareness to women veterans who have served and who are currently serving, and the current issues facing today’s society with women not being heard,” Jessica Langford, the founder of Women Veterans United for Change, the organization hosting the walk, told KWTX.

Langford, a Central Texas veteran, was inspired to host the walk after being sexually assaulted while serving in the army.

“I hope women see that they’re not alone,” Langford said. “You don’t have to suffer in silence. You have sisters here. We’re here for you, we’ve got your back.”

Also in attendance were various vendors, with proceeds from Saturday’s walk going toward women, veteran-owned small businesses like Ashley Knight’s.

Knight owns Words Unite Bookstore, and helped co-author the Camouflaged Sisters book series.

“There’s nine books, and they’re real stories from women who have served in the military,” Knight said of the series. “So that’s what I have showcasing today.”

All of this was to raise awareness about the unique challenges women veterans and active-duty service members face, while providing support through sisterhood.

“We’re better in numbers and we’re better in the collective,” Ashley Knight, a veteran and business owner, said. “Having that day where we can celebrate one another, celebrate our service and appreciate our service, it’s important to have that unity and to have that sisterhood.”

