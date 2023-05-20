Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Washington County man sentenced for Sexual Contact with a Child

Jose Madrid plead guilty and was sentenced by Judge Corbett on Wednesday, May 17.
Jose Madrid plead guilty and was sentenced by Judge Corbett on Wednesday, May 17.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man pled guilty and was sentenced for Indecency with a Child/ Sexual Contact.

That’s according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

They say the incident happened in 2018.

Jail records show Jose Madrid, of Chappell Hill, was arrested in 2022.

The 39-year-old has been sentenced to 14 years in jail.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Bosque County church holds prayer vigil for 6-year-old struck by lightning
As ambulances arrived on scene to help, the rescue vehicles got stuck in the family’s muddy...
Valley Mills neighbors rally to restore family’s torn-up driveway following freak lightning accident that killed father, injured son
Following the deadly lightning strike that killed Valley Mills father Matthew Boggs and...
Neighbors help restore Boggs family's driveway
A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren...
Bryan man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography
Hands joined together at the vigil, one by one each of the congregation members said a prayer...
Bosque County church holds prayer vigil for 6-year-old struck by lightning