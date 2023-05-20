Washington County man sentenced for Sexual Contact with a Child

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man pled guilty and was sentenced for Indecency with a Child/ Sexual Contact.

That’s according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

They say the incident happened in 2018.

Jail records show Jose Madrid, of Chappell Hill, was arrested in 2022.

The 39-year-old has been sentenced to 14 years in jail.

