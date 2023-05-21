Bosque County church holds prayer vigil for 6-year-old struck by lightning

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - A couple dozen friends and family members gathered at the Bosque County Cowboy Church for a prayer vigil for Grayson Boggs, 6, who is in recovery after being struck by lightning, on Saturday.

On Monday, Grayson and his father, Matthew, were struck by lightning in Valley Mills. Matthew died from his injuries and Grayson is still in a coma at McLane Children’s Hospital.

Hours before the prayer vigil for Grayson, family and friends laid Matthew to rest at the same church.

Pastor Jason Ditto said he knew he had to step in and help after seeing what the Boggs family went through.

”We pray for anybody anywhere, but this is our church family that’s been affected by this,” Ditto said. “We strongly believe in the power of prayer.”

Grayson’s grandmother Angela Boggs, said the six-year-old has made some promising progress recently.

”They were telling me that he had moved today,” Angela said. “It might not be on purpose, it’s probably more than likely involuntarily.”

Hands joined together at the vigil, one by one each of the congregation members said a prayer for Grayson and his family.

“God works in amazing ways,” Angela said. “I would have never imagined this kind of love that’s been poured out to my family.”

Later, the group gave a touching tribute of Grayson’s favorite gospel song, “Raise a Hallelujah.” It’s all for a boy who often puts others’ needs before his.

”Grayson met me at the front of the church every Sunday morning and helped me get to my seat,” church member Carolyn Lee said. “He held onto my cane. He’s such a little caregiver.”

While the prayer vigil has wrapped up, the Boggs family continues to ask the community for prayers for the boy.

”I know that he’s going to be healed,” Angela said. “It might not be next month, might not be next year, but we’re in it for the long haul.”

The family is still collecting donations for Grayson’s recovery. Their goal is to raise $75,000 to help cover medical expenses.

