Bryan man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

By Alex Egan
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted on two counts of possession of child pornography.

A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren Tyler, 44, from Bryan.

Prosecutors said Tyler had nude images and a video of a teenager on his phone.

Tyler will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his prison sentence.

