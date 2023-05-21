Driver arrested following rollover crash with children in vehicle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday morning on a DWI charge after troopers say she rolled her car with two children inside.

The wreck occurred just after midnight in the 400 block of Higgs Drive in Brazos County near Leonard Road.

Mykel Castilleja, 26, told troopers she swerved in the roadway to avoid hitting a deer. Her car then rolled onto its top in a deep ditch on the side of the road.

Prior to driving, Castilleja told troopers she had a margarita at a friend’s house. According to the arrest report, the trooper said Castilleja had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath” and that she was slurring her speech and her eyes were glassy.

The arrest report did not indicate that anyone was hurt or that any other vehicles were involved.

Castilleja was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 Years of Age.

She has been released on a $5,000 bond.

