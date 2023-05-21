Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston woman who killed 5-year-old boy sentenced to 52 years in prison

Theresa Raye Balboa, 31, who killed 5-year-old Samuel Olson in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to...
Theresa Raye Balboa, 31, who killed 5-year-old Samuel Olson in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to 52 years in prison.(Harris County DA)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston woman who killed 5-year-old Samuel Olson in 2021 was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Theresa Raye Balboa, 31, who was facing life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder, pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for 52 years in prison.

She must serve at least half of the sentence before she is eligible for parole. Because she pleaded guilty, she cannot appeal the conviction or the prison sentence.

Balboa admitted to killing the boy by hitting him with a blunt object while he was under her care on May 12, 2021.

The boy’s parents were separated, and Balboa, who was dating the child’s father, was watching him at her apartment in Webster.

After reporting the child missing, she took his body to a storage unit 10 days after the murder.

Nine days later, she put the boy’s remains in a plastic bin and took the bin to a hotel in Jasper.

She was found and arrested in Jasper the next day by the Houston Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

“This woman robbed the world of a little boy with a big smile and bright future, and there is no prison sentence long enough for someone like her,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We have now guaranteed that she has been held accountable, will serve decades in prison and can never appeal her sentence, and that is, in small measure, justice.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

fastcast virga rain clouds clark roofing
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Madeline Molina Pantoja
Midland Police make an arrest for the murder of West Texas woman
The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Here’s how the fire that killed nearly 18,000 Texas cows got started
Mykel Castilleja
Driver arrested following rollover crash with children in vehicle