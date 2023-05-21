Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Midland Police make an arrest for the murder of West Texas woman

Madeline Molina Pantoja
Madeline Molina Pantoja(Myri Benavides FB)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday, May 20, 2023, Midland Police found remains, identified as Madeline Pantoja, in the area approximately 3 miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160.

On May 20th, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Midland Police Department detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the death of Madeline Pantoja.

Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja
Breaking News: The Midland Police Department make an arrest for the murder of Madeline Pantoja(CBS7)

The Midland Police Department initiated an extensive investigation and search on May 11, 2023, after Madeline was reported missing.

Earlier today Saturday, May 20, 2023, Midland Police found remains, identified as Madeline Pantoja, in the area approximately 3 miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160.

An autopsy will be performed in Dallas County, and the investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

fastcast virga rain clouds clark roofing
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Here’s how the fire that killed nearly 18,000 Texas cows got started
There they found two rare Galapagos tortoises that were actually stolen from a zoo in Saint...
Florida Man accused of stealing rare books, tortoises
There they found two rare Galapagos tortoises that were actually stolen from a zoo in Saint...
Florida Man accused of stealing rare books, tortoises