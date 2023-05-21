Mostly quiet with isolated rain chances for the week ahead

It’s been a cloudy Sunday across Central Texas with some sprinkles falling here and there. The main story for the weekend has been the cooler than normal weather that we’ve been gifted with. It’s not very often that we have highs in the 70s and low 80s this time of the year, as we typically sit around 87°! Another warming trend has its eyes set upon Central Texas for the upcoming week. Temperatures will gradually climb closer to normal as we go through the week and as Memorial Day Weekend arrives we can expect a taste of that summer warmth to return!

Monday morning will be the coolest morning that Central Texas could see until fall returns. Sunday’s cloud cover will be clearing and temperatures will be dipping back down into the 50s to low 60s for the morning commute Monday. High humidity will be sticking around and we could see another round of patchy dense fog for the morning. Any morning clouds and fog will clear and we’re expecting lots of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs warmer than this weekend, but still cooler than normal into the low to mid 80s! Morning temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be back around the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs look to be around the mid 80s! Tuesday through Thursday will also feature this week’s rain chances. Albeit chances aren’t that great for Central Texas, but we do have isolated showers or storms in the forecast - With only about 20 to 30% in coverage. Dryline driven storms and weak upper-air disturbances out west/northwest will be driving rain chances across the state during the afternoon and evening hours Monday through Thursday this week. We’ll be watching that activity develop - If the activity can hold on as it moves east - Then that’s when Central Texas could see rain and or storms. Right now, the better coverage will be west of I-35 and very low chances east. Again, we will have to watch to see if that activity can hold together and move into Central Texas during the overnight and early morning hours to bring us our isolated rain chances. Severe storms this week look to mainly stay out west/northwest this week too. As Memorial Day Weekend rolls around, our rain chances look to be slim to none and temperatures will be warming right back up. Friday through Memorial Day Monday looks to feature morning temperatures close to 70° and afternoon highs around 90°. We could see our next best chance for rain and storms arrive by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week!

