Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Army CID offers $25K in connection to murder of cadet in Texas

Cadet Joseph Banales
Cadet Joseph Banales(Army CID)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $25,000.00 for credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cadet Joseph Banales.

Army CID and the Selma Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects and/or witnesses of his murder.

Banales was shot to death at approximately 11:30 p.m. Apr. 15 while driving his vehicle on IH-35 North near The Forum at Olympia Parkway, Selma.

SPD identified a vehicle of interest seen driving erratically near the crime scene. The vehicle, believed to be a Nissan 350Z or 370Z, is a dark-in-color, possibly blue, sports car, with loud aftermarket exhaust and possibly a spoiler.

Any person having information regarding this incident should contact Army CID at 210-221-1050 or San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip/.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Army CID will not release any further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

he city of Kyle held another competition for all Kyles during a 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.
City of Kyle Tries to Break Guinness World Record
he city of Kyle held another competition for all Kyles during a 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.
City of Kyle Tries to Break Guinness World Record
Making The Grade
School Choice: A look at what it means for Texas
An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
East Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday