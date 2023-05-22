Baylor WGOLF’s Season Ends with a 17th Place finish at the NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Baylor women’s golf saw their run at Grayhawk end Sunday with a 19-over 883, leaving them two shots outside the 15-team cut for Monday’s final round.

On a difficult day where every team finished over par, the Bears shot a 16-over 304. In her final round as a Bear, Hannah Karg led the team with a 2-over 74 that matched her first-round score, which tied her career-best round at Grayhawk.

Defending champion Stanford rose to the top of the leaderboard and leads by six shots entering the final round. As the championship moves to La Costa in the San Diego area next year, the Bears leave Grayhawk with an average finish of 16.3 in three trips to the desert.

Starting on the back nine for a second day in a row, Karg made a bogey at No. 12 but got it back with a birdie at No. 14. The senior made one final bogey on her outward nine at No. 5 to make the turn with a 1-over 37. Following a bogey at No. 1, the senior played her final eight holes bogey-free to finish her Baylor career in a tie for 77th.

Came up short of our ultimate goal this week at Grayhawk, but plenty of bright spots as we begin our road to La Costa in 2024!



Rosie Belsham shot a 4-over 76 to record a tie for 85th. The junior played her first four holes at 2-over with bogeys at Nos. 11 and 13, before dropping two more shots with a double bogey at No. 16. Belsham got a stroke back with a birdie at No. 17 for a 3-over 39 on her first nine. The Whitley Bay, England, native made a bogey at No. 1, but played her final eight holes at even par with a birdie at No. 5 and a bogey at No. 6 to sign for her 76.

BaiMai Seema finished her tournament with a 5-over 77. The sophomore broke into red figures with a birdie at No. 11 but gave it back with a bogey at No. 12. She made two more bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16, before closing her first nine with a birdie at No. 18. After three pars to open the back nine, Seema made a bogey at No. 4 and a double-bogey at No. 5, finishing her round with a bogey at No. 9 to get into the clubhouse with her second-best round at Grayhawk.

Silje Ohma finished her first NCAA Championship with a 5-over 77 and a tie for 65th. The freshman bogeyed four out of her first six holes, but birdied No. 18 to make the turn with a 3-over 39. On the front nine, she ran into some trouble with a double bogey at No. 3, but was able to get a stroke back with a birdie at No. 4. The trouble continued with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 5 and 6, before she added one final birdie at No. 7 to close out the round.

Sera Hasegawa had her school-record streak of five-straight postseason rounds under par snapped with a 7-over 79 on Sunday. The sophomore made an early double bogey at No. 12, adding a bogey at 15 and another double at 16. She made a birdie at No. 17 to make the turn with a 4-over 40. She strung together four-straight pars on the front nine until a triple-bogey at No. 4 and a bogey at No. 5 saw her drop four more shots. Hasegawa played her final four holes at 1-under par, highlighted by a birdie at No. 8 to finish tied for 47th.

