Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Brazos County Veterans Service Office closure raises concerns after sole service officer dismissal

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Veterans Service Office is temporarily closed following a decision by county commissioners to terminate Alfred “Pat” Patterson, the individual in charge of the program.

When veterans in Brazos County require assistance with healthcare, disability benefits, and other matters, they often turn to the county’s Veteran Service Officer.

During a recent Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, several veterans expressed support for retaining Patterson.

Veterans Service Office Closed Sign
Veterans Service Office Closed Sign(KBTX)

Many veterans shared personal stories highlighting Patterson’s above-and-beyond efforts to assist them.

Patterson’s termination was approved with a 3-2 vote, with Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, commissioners Chuck Konderla, and Wanda Watson in favor, and commissioners Steve Aldrich and Nancy Berry opposed.

Joe Rangel and Mike Southerland are just two of the numerous veterans whom Patterson assisted in obtaining their benefits after being turned away elsewhere.

“I received my back pay and I got my 10 percent - 80 percent, you know, and all of this is happening because of Pat. He did all he could to help, not only me, but a lot of the veterans,” said Rangel.

“He took me from 10 percent disabled to 260. It’s ridiculous that people couldn’t identify that. We had to wait that long, but that’s the difficulty of the VA system, and a guy like him knows it and he can work it and he can help you,” Southerland added.

Veterans Joe Rangel and Mike Southerland
Veterans Joe Rangel and Mike Southerland(KBTX)

Veterans say the county services officer was often a veteran’s best chance for help.

“It’s very difficult to get help unless you can talk to another veteran. I don’t know why that is but it is that way,” Southerland remarked.

Adding to the concerns of some veterans is the unknown reason behind Patterson’s termination.

County officials declined an on-camera interview but released a statement stating that It is against county policy to comment on personnel matters and while they understand the public’s interest in the matter, they are unable to disclose specific details regarding the separation.

Veterans who are now left in uncertainty argue that the county should have had a replacement plan in place.

“It’s crucial to have someone available all the time. When the county dismissed Pat, they didn’t have anyone to replace him. I think that’s a significant failure on their part,” said Southerland.

The county has stated that the position of Veterans Officer is currently open for applications, and the office will reopen once it is filled.

County leaders say until the Brazos County Veterans Service Office resumes operations, individuals seeking assistance are advised to contact the Texas Veterans Commission Northeast District at (254) 743-0549 or northeastclaims@tvc.Texas.gov, or the Texas Veterans Commission, VA Regional Office at (254) 299-9962.

The full statement from Brazos County is below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
East Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday
Brazos County residents rally to mark one-year mark of Uvalde massacre, gun violence awareness.
Brazos County residents rally to observe one-year mark of Uvalde massacre, gun violence awareness
Brazos County residents rally to observe one-year mark of Uvalde massacre, gun violence awareness
Brazos County Veterans Service Office closure raises concerns after sole service officer dismissal