City of Kyle Tries to Break Guinness World Record

KYLE, Texas (KEYE) - The city of Kyle held another competition for all Kyles during a 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.

It’s an attempt to make it on the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering of Kyle.

On Sunday, May 21, there was a festival event at the Lake Kyle Park and the city made sure to inform Texans named Kyle to try and break the record with their attendance.

“It was funny. Somebody yelled out ‘Kyle’ trying to get their attention and all these people turned around. It was pretty funny,” said Kyle.

