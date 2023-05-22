Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

City of Kyle Tries to Break Guinness World Record

By KEYE
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYLE, Texas (KEYE) - The city of Kyle held another competition for all Kyles during a 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.

It’s an attempt to make it on the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering of Kyle.

On Sunday, May 21, there was a festival event at the Lake Kyle Park and the city made sure to inform Texans named Kyle to try and break the record with their attendance.

“It was funny. Somebody yelled out ‘Kyle’ trying to get their attention and all these people turned around. It was pretty funny,” said Kyle.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CBS NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Cadet Joseph Banales
Army CID offers $25K in connection to murder of cadet in Texas
he city of Kyle held another competition for all Kyles during a 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.
City of Kyle Tries to Break Guinness World Record
Making The Grade
School Choice: A look at what it means for Texas
An East Texas woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.
East Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday