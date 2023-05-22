Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Former “teacher of the year” arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old: “There may be additional victims”

Tracy Vanderhulst, 38
Tracy Vanderhulst, 38(SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By STEPHEN SMITH
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CBS NEWS) - A former high school “teacher of the year” has been arrested in California for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy and authorities said they “believe there may be additional victims.”

Tracy Vanderhulst, a 38-year-old math teacher at Yucaipa High School, was arrested late Thursday night for unlawful sexual intercourse involving a minor and held on $30,000 bail, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. It was not immediately clear if the minor was a student at the high school.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, the school said that Vanderhulst “offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students,” CBS Los Angeles reported.

Vanderhulst was honored as “teacher of the year” in 2017. According to a citation quoted by the News Mirror, Vanderhulst  “epitomizes the educator so many desire to be — she is the kind and innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow; the educator who strives to engage all of her students from her intervention classes to her honors classes.”

According to a Facebook post, Vanderhulst joined the staff at Yucaipa High School in 2013.

As they continue to investigate the incident, detectives released Vanderhulst’s booking photo as they work to determine if there are additional victims.

Investigators and the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District “worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter was completed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact them at (909) 890-4904.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Anyone with unclaimed tax refund money from their 2019 earnings stands to lose this cash if...
$1.5 billion of unclaimed tax refunds are about to expire
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
'The Little Mermaid' opens in theaters this weekend