Good Samaritan is the pillar of city’s Samaritan House

MARLIN, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin, where a literal Good Samaritan has been a pillar of the city’s Samaritan House for decades.

“That’s just what I was born for,” Linda Scott, Be Remarkable Winner.

Linda Scott talks about how it became her life’s mission to serve the community of Marlin but her nominator, Neva Donbins, explains how Linda actually “walks” it.

“She spent so many years at Samaritan House just volunteering, every time there is a food giveaway she’s there handing it out, getting it ready, she just gives of herself all the time,” Neva Donbins, Be Remarkable Nominator.

At 82 years old, Linda has been unable to keep up the pace she set, helping those who needed it in Marlin, when she started more than two decades ago.

She says one of the main reasons she has recently stepped back is due to the loss of her husband, who helped her so much. But as far as her service is concerned, it is what she was meant to do.

“That type of thing is my passion and I enjoyed it. I got so much more out of it than the people that I serve,” Linda Scott, Be Remarkable Winner.

Today, it was her turn, and Danny Daniel and the good folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers showed up in Marlin to honor her.

“As part of the program, the law firm donates 500 dollars to your cause, we’re here just to give you that and to honor your story,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“I can tell you, it will spent in Marlin.”

