Motorcyclist who led police on pursuit sentenced to prison

The chase began in Grimes County and ended with the man’s arrest in Waller County.
The chase began in Grimes County and ended with the man’s arrest in Waller County.(Photo and information shared by Grimes County District Attorney's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County jury has sentenced a man to 7 years in prison after he led police on an 8-mile pursuit last year.

Sheldon Stankevitz was on a motorcycle when he refused to stop for police in Todd Mission and then law enforcement to Waller County where he was eventually taken into custody.

During the chase, the 45-year-old was seen speeding, passing other vehicles illegally, and driving into oncoming traffic.

