Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New Moms Demand Action - Waco chapter aims to address gun violence

Moms Demand Action
Moms Demand Action(KEYC News Now)
By Alex Fulton
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - So far this year, there have been 231 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive. In this case a mass shooting is defined as an incident where four or more people are shot or killed.

For Waco residents Brooke Rosalino and Caroline Martin, who hail from Nashville, The Covenant School shooting in Tennessee hit too close to home.

”It was pretty traumatic to be in real time with a friend who was directly experiencing all of that terror of not knowing if their kid was okay,” Rosalino said.

The tragedy that killed six people on March 27 is the reason why they’re now in the early stages of forming a chapter of Moms Demand Action in Waco.

On Sunday they hosted the first planning meeting with other area moms at Slow Rise in Woodway. The small group met to discuss potential solutions to prevent school shootings and their experience with gun violence.

”We just need more counselors and more psychologists in the school,” one mom said.

The two founders are already looking at other groups for inspiration on what they can do with their chapter.

”After The Covenant School shooting there was a group called Voices for A Safer Tennessee,” Martin said. “They did this event in Nashville where thousands of people linked arms to stand for gun violence.”

They hope to see more people get involved and will eventually host larger events in the fall.

”It’s a group effort,” Martin said. “It’s not just Brooke, it’s not just me. We want it to be a Waco-led thing where we all play a part in keeping everyone’s kids safe.”

Rosalino and Martin plan on officially launching the Moms Demand Action - Waco chapter by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Carver stated the $41 million settlement was the largest on record in Limestone County.
$41 million verdict awarded in Limestone Co. Drunk Driving case
Theresa Raye Balboa, 31, who killed 5-year-old Samuel Olson in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to...
Houston woman who killed 5-year-old boy sentenced to 52 years in prison
fastcast virga rain clouds clark roofing
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Madeline Molina Pantoja
Midland Police make an arrest for the murder of West Texas woman