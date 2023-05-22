No. 18 SB Bows Out of the NCAA Regional with 9-2 loss Against Ole Miss.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Baylor) - No. 18 Baylor Softball fell against Ole Miss, 9-2, Saturday night at Dumke Family Softball Stadium. The Bears (40-17) finished their season with 40 wins for the first time since 2017.

BU defeated Southern Illinois, 13-9, earlier in the day to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament. Freshman RyLee Crandall led the Bears in the circle on the day, pitching both games while tossing 267 pitches.

The Bears fell behind early, with the Rebels plating four two-out runs in the bottom of the first. Baylor was able to get a couple of runners on in the top of the second after back-to-back singles from Zadie LaValley and Ashlyn Wachtendorf, but no runs were able to come home.

The Rebels added to their lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to give them the 5-0 lead. BU held Ole Miss scoreless for the next two innings while getting a couple baserunners of their own but weren’t able to capitalize until the top of the sixth.

Sydney Collazos led off the sixth with a single before Emily Hott notched a two-out single to put runners on the corners for LaValley. The catcher then roped a double to right-center field, scoring both runners. With the Rebels leading 5-2, they added insurance runs to their lead with another four-spot in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bears got a couple of runners on in the seventh, but the Rebels took the 9-2 victory.

