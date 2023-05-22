Advertise
No foul play suspected after body found in Temple, Texas

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - No foul play is suspected after police found a body in the 4700 block of Calle Roble Monday morning, Temple Police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 7 a.m. on May 22.

The name and gender of the deceased person were not immediately released by police.

At this point, police are only saying the body is that of a 27-year-old person.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death.

No further information is available.

