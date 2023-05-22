School Choice: A look at what it means for Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School Choice is a concept that has garnered strong opinions from Texas parents, educators, and lawmakers.

It has become a battle between the haves and the have-nots, rural versus urban, and public or private.

While Senate Bill-8 is now dead, since the Texas House of Representatives Public Education Committee failed to pass it, it could still be revived during the anticipated special legislative session Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to call to push this through.

School Choice is an idea or movement that has been around since the 1950s.

A growing number of states have passed School Choice legislation so far this year.

It comes in many forms.

While commonly called the “school voucher program,” in Texas it is called an “education savings account,” also known as ESA.

The difference stems from where the money comes from and who gets it.

According to Merriam-Webster, a voucher is a coupon issued by the government to a parent or guardian to be used to fund a child’s education in either public or private.

What the governor is pushing is not a coupon.

It is actual money in the bank.

The government deposits a certain amount of taxpayer money in a student’s ESA (Education Savings Account).

The parent then uses that money to pay for private school tuition and other approved educational needs or materials.

Since it does not always cover the entire bill, some students must depend on scholarships or their family’s own money to make up the difference.

People on both sides of this issue have expressed strong opinions.

Supporters argue that school choice is inclusive for all, giving low-income students access to campuses they otherwise would not be able to afford.

Opponents say the private schools getting this state money can hand-pick their students, which could exclude those with certain challenges.

Plus, private schools do not have to adhere to the same accountability standards as public schools.

Either way, it is a highly divisive issue that pundits say could be debated in the legislature soon.

