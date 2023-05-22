Slim overnight rain chances tonight & tomorrow night

The overall weather pattern is much quieter to start this week with rain mainly in the Panhandle and West Texas. However, we aren’t completely out of the chance for rain. Tonight and tomorrow night storms will mainly impact areas to our west, but those storms will need to be monitored since the upper level winds will try to steer those storms our way. That leads us to an overnight chance for storms tonight if they can hold on long enough to reach us. Severe weather not expected, but gusty winds and lightning could come our way. Most of the activity should fizzle out just before or right as it gets to us. This is the case tomorrow night too. The farther east you live, the smaller the chance for rain over the next few nights.

We’re expecting dry conditions through Tuesday but our next disturbance will be riding through the Panhandle and North Texas Tuesday night and could arrive in our area Wednesday. The location of where the most widespread rain will be Wednesday depends on where thunderstorms dissipate both Monday night and Tuesday night, but the heaviest rain should stay to our north. Wednesday’s rain chances are elevated, near 40%, as a few pop-up showers and non-severe storms move in from the northwest. Rain won’t be widespread and it likely won’t last for long, but the extra clouds should drop highs from the mid-80s Tuesday into the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday. Although a ridge of high pressure is expected to bring the atmosphere to a halt, the position of the ridge of high pressure will be in the perfect location for a storm system in Eastern Canada to retrograde back to the southwest later this week. The upper-level low likely parks itself across the Deep South Thursday into at least the start of next week. Since we’re going to be stuck in between the low to our east and the ridge of high pressure to our north, we’re likely going to see dry conditions late this week and through the weekend, but a few pop-up showers are possible.

Slightly better and more organized rain chances could return around or just after Memorial Day as highs warm close to average in the upper 80s and low 90s. Plus the extended 8-14 outlook has us with above normal rain chances and cooler than normal temperatures for the first few days of June! I think we will take holding off the summertime heat as long as possible as a good thing... fingers crossed.

