UMHB’s softball seasons ends in regional round

The Cru lost to Berry College in their NCAA Regional Championship game, 3-2, on Saturday.(UMHB Athletics)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team’s season came to an end on Saturday after falling to Berry College in the regional championship game of the Division III NCAA Tournament.

The Crusaders were able to walk away with 35 total wins this year, which ties the school record for a single season.

After defeating Berry in an play-in game for the championship on Saturday, 8-7, the Cru fell to the Vikings 3-2 in the championship game thanks to a go-ahead RBI single from Katie White.

