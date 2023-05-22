UMHB’s softball seasons ends in regional round

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team’s season came to an end on Saturday after falling to Berry College in the regional championship game of the Division III NCAA Tournament.

The Crusaders were able to walk away with 35 total wins this year, which ties the school record for a single season.

After defeating Berry in an play-in game for the championship on Saturday, 8-7, the Cru fell to the Vikings 3-2 in the championship game thanks to a go-ahead RBI single from Katie White.

Congrats, Cru on a GREAT season!!



⭐Tied program record of wins in a season✅

⭐ASC Regular Season Champions✅

⭐NCAA DIII Championship Tournament appearance✅#gocru pic.twitter.com/P3cSfxmWwb — UMHB Softball🥎 (@CruSoftball) May 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.