Baylor names Blake Shapen starting QB over MSU transfer Sawyer Robertson

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears are sticking with what they know this fall as Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda named Blake Shapen the starting quarterback in a press conference Tuesday.

The decision has been made just several weeks after Baylor’s spring game, in which Shapen and Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson where going head-to-head for the starting role. Coach Aranda explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“With Blake, his consistency and his overall improvement was way impressive,” said Aranda. “This spring, his leadership that was much improved, but I think he earned it.”

Aranda and the staff shared the decision with the two quarterbacks the week after Green & Gold game on. While it’s not Robertson’s turn just yet, Aranda didn’t shy away from giving the transfer praise in the QB competition.

“Sawyer really progressed and got better at the end of spring,” said Aranda. “I have to imagine that he’s going to continue to get better. I said to him ‘Hey your future here is really bright, and it’s a big ol’ thing. Keep your head down, you’re going to be great.”

Shapen, who is entering his fourth season in the program, tossed for 2,790 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes in 2022. In those 13 games, he also threw 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“What we want to help solidify with Blake is ‘Hey, this is your team, and you’ve done all the work and you’ve earned it.,’” said Aranda. “It’s kind of like (he was) in a pit. When guys are in that position, (we) give the opportunity to climb out that thing and be the new them. I think that’s what Blake is doing.”

With Shapen under the gun last season, the Bears finished 6-7, including a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl game against Air Force. Baylor will open the season with a four-game homestand, beginning with Texas State on Sep. 2.

