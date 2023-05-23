Advertise
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported

By CNN
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (CNN) - A high-level U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Official is warning migrants to not cross the border illegally.

Rio Grande Valley Border Protection Gloria Chavez delivered her message on the agency’s main Instagram account in Spanish.

With a deportation plane as a backdrop, Chavez said in the last few days 90% of migrants who entered the U.S. illegally have been deported.

She added it’s not just adults being deported but families too.

She said migrants should use legal pathways to enter the U.S.

