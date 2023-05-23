Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas truck driver charged in alleged sexual abuse of girls

Erich Douglas Fields, 35, after his arrest on continuous sexual abuse of young children and...
Erich Douglas Fields, 35, after his arrest on continuous sexual abuse of young children and indecency with a child by contact charges.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A truck driver from Rockdale, Texas was jailed Monday after he was charged in a sealed indictment with sexually abusing two girls.

McLennan County officials on Tuesday unsealed the indictment against Erich Douglas Fields, 35, after his arrest on continuous sexual abuse of young children and indecency with a child by contact charges.

Fields was indicted in April 2022 on allegations he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old, who were former family members, from February 2016 to December 2019.

The indictment was sealed because the case was sent to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for screening, and Fields had not been arrested before Monday.

Records filed in the case allege Fields abused the girls at an apartment on Sun Valley Drive, in Oglesby, Texas, and in Florida.

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children, Fields faces from 25 to 99 years without parole and up to life in prison without parole.

No bond had been set for Fields as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

File photo of the U.S./Mexican Border
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported
Dotty the desert tortoise enjoys a snack of yellow trumpet flowers in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May...
When you adopt a desert tortoise, prepare for a surprisingly social and zippy pet
Colleen Corthrop, 38, was last seen on May 19 was last seen at Providence Hospital
Missing Waco woman found