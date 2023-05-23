Central Texas truck driver charged in alleged sexual abuse of girls

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A truck driver from Rockdale, Texas was jailed Monday after he was charged in a sealed indictment with sexually abusing two girls.

McLennan County officials on Tuesday unsealed the indictment against Erich Douglas Fields, 35, after his arrest on continuous sexual abuse of young children and indecency with a child by contact charges.

Fields was indicted in April 2022 on allegations he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old, who were former family members, from February 2016 to December 2019.

The indictment was sealed because the case was sent to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for screening, and Fields had not been arrested before Monday.

Records filed in the case allege Fields abused the girls at an apartment on Sun Valley Drive, in Oglesby, Texas, and in Florida.

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of young children, Fields faces from 25 to 99 years without parole and up to life in prison without parole.

No bond had been set for Fields as of Tuesday morning.

