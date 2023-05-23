Eight seniors at Groesbeck High awarded scholarships in honor of late DPS Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Eight graduating seniors at Groesbeck High School were presented with scholarships in honor of late State Trooper Chad Walker, as his wife handed out $28,000 in his name, at the school both attended.

Chad Walker was shot multiple times through the windshield of his patrol unit as he was stopping to help who he thought was a stranded motorist in March 2021.

Since that time, his wife, Tobie, has been working to give back to the community in Chad’s name, and said scholarships for area students was exactly what her husband would want.

“My husband, Chad, was all about the youth. He loved kids. He loved cheering for kids, and we have four of our own,” Tobie said.

Tobie, with the help of their son Ethan, who is a junior at Groesbeck, selected six kids for a $3,000 scholarship and two students for their top award of $5,000.

Tobie Walker and her children pose with the eight scholarship winners. (KWTX Collage)

“We went down the list and picked out kids who were excelling in everything they did, whether that be band, tennis, sports,” Tobie said. “I wanted the kids who were involved in everything because I do believe community outreach is very important.”

Tobie was joined on stage for the presentations by her kids, and said being able to give back in honor of a man who gave everything is fulfilling.

“It does give me a sense of belonging because I do feel so empty,” Tobie said. “Just to know that I’m able to help somebody that maybe wasn’t going to have that much help to chase their dreams, it just gives me that sense of hope and joy.”

Tobie said the scholarships wouldn’t have been possible without the success of the first Chad Walker Memorial Fishing Tournament on Lake Limestone May 6.

64 fisherman and women participated while many other businesses and individuals sponsored. Money raised went to provide the scholarships.

“Even in the complete devastation, and the heartache, it’s something that gives me complete joy to know that there is such good in the world,” Tobie said.

Tobie is already planning next year’s fishing tournament to raise funds for the students, and says she’s certain it will grow bigger and better every year.

“I can’t wait for next year and can’t wait to see more of those kids smiles,” Tobie said.

Aiden Roark and Blair Brown were the outstanding students presented with $5,000.

Both are the children of law enforcement.

Students Jaxson Brightwell, Bryan Dancer, Allen Lewis, Josh Lockhart, Marlee Price and Elaine Ramirez was each awarded $3,000.

