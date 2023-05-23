How the 1953 Waco Tornado Changed Downtown

(KWTX) - On May 11th, 1953 a devastating F-5 tornado tore through Downtown Waco, killing 114 people. This storm also completely demolished several building, including the well know R.T. Dennis & Padgitt Buildings. Geoff Hunt, the Audio and Visual Curator at the Texas Collection, looks back at the historic buildings that were destroyed and how the landscape of Downtown Waco was forever changed,

