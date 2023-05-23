Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

How the 1953 Waco Tornado Changed Downtown

Geoff Hunt, the Audio and Visual Curator at the Texas Collection, looks back at the historic...
Geoff Hunt, the Audio and Visual Curator at the Texas Collection, looks back at the historic buildings that were destroyed by the 1953 Waco Tornado and how the landscape of Downtown Waco was forever changed(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - On May 11th, 1953 a devastating F-5 tornado tore through Downtown Waco, killing 114 people. This storm also completely demolished several building, including the well know R.T. Dennis & Padgitt Buildings. Geoff Hunt, the Audio and Visual Curator at the Texas Collection, looks back at the historic buildings that were destroyed and how the landscape of Downtown Waco was forever changed,

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

fastcast cumulus clouds clark roofing
Welcome to overnight storm season!
fastcast sunflowers clark roofing
Slim overnight rain chances tonight & tomorrow night
fastcast CLARK stormy storms storm cloudy clouds
The faucet has mostly shut off...
fastcast virga rain clouds clark roofing
Mostly quiet with isolated rain chances for the week ahead