Killeen ISD school celebrates STEAM Day

Cereal Box Dominos(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen Independent School District elementary school held its annual STEAM Day formerly known as STEM since art has been added.

Trimmier Elementary students put their problem-solving skills to the test for their annual event, which included a station where students saw their coloring pages come to life through animation while others created 3-D models using blocks.

Ellison High School students and Fort Cavazos soldiers even helped students in creating their own fingerprinted cards.

All grade levels participated in a total of 40 different activities.

”The STEM activities are engaging and they are preparing students to become problem solvers and the critical thinkers that they need to be able to take a paper test as well,” said Assistant Principal Harriett Wrabetz.

At the end of the day, a giant domino line of cereal boxes across the school was knocked over. The boxes were donated to the Food Care Center in Killeen.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

