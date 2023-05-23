Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Lightning strike kills man working on roof in Florida

lightning
lightning(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man died in central Florida after being struck by lightning while working on a roof on Monday afternoon.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to a home on Sterling Pointe Drive in Deltona around 2 p.m. Witnesses say their coworker Edvin J. Velasquez Cinto, 24, had been on the roof when a lightning bolt struck him.

Velasquez Cinto was knocked from the roof causing him to hit the concrete below. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

RELATED: TV20 Weather Forecast

Deputies say information gathered at the scene and findings from an examination of the victim’s body are consistent with a lightning strike. The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Erich Douglas Fields, 35, after his arrest on continuous sexual abuse of young children and...
Central Texas truck driver charged in alleged sexual abuse of girls
File photo of the U.S./Mexican Border
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported
Dotty the desert tortoise enjoys a snack of yellow trumpet flowers in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May...
When you adopt a desert tortoise, prepare for a surprisingly social and zippy pet
Colleen Corthrop, 38, was last seen on May 19 was last seen at Providence Hospital
Missing Waco woman found