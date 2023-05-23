One week after being struck by lightning, 6-year-old Central Texan still in a coma

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six-year-old Grayson Boggs remains under intensive care after he was struck by lightning last Monday in Valley Mills. His father, Matthew, was also struck by lightning at the same time and died from the incident.

The boy’s grandma Angela Boggs said Grayson now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.

”Doctors told us that he will be a different little boy,” Angela said. “They said that they don’t know if he will be able to walk, talk or even eat. They said that he might not see and we don’t know if he can hear.”

His 11-year-old brother Elijah Boggs said Grayson is now starting to move his legs and fingers from his hospital bed. It’s not clear whether those movements are voluntary.

”I was straightening his fingers out and he would move it back to this position all the time,” Elijah said.

The Boggs family say someone is always with the boy at McLane Children’s Hospital at all hours of the day. Some like grandma Angela making the nearly 2-hour drive from Valley Mills to Temple daily.

”His papaw’s up here and his mom’s up here, they haven’t left,” Angela said.

Elijah, Angela and the rest of the Boggs family are now just putting their faith in God that Grayson will soon awake from his coma.

”I was holding his hand the other day and he squeezed my hand, almost to say I love you,” Elijah said. “That was just a sign to me that he’s still there.”

The body of Grayson’s father, Matthew, who died from the lightning strike, is being transported to the family’s home state of Indiana. His funeral is set to take plan there on Saturday.

The Boggs family is short of their goal to raise $75,000 to help cover Grayson’s medical expenses. They are still collecting donations through their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.