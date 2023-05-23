Advertise
Overnight storms possible again

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another round of overnight thunderstorms will approach from the west tonight - some of the storms west of I-35 may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and lightning the main concerns. The storms fire up a little closer than they did last night so more of us could see rain tonight compared to last night. Heavy rain is also expected, especially west of I-35, as the storms move through and localized flooding may occur. Storms will be weakening as they cross I-35, but they should hang around for the entire journey across Central Texas.

A weak frontal boundary follows Tuesday’s overnight storms and the remnant boundaries left over from Tuesday night’s storms will bring us a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms during the daytime hours Wednesday. The specific timing with Wednesday’s storms partially depends on Tuesday night’s storms as we could maybe see the highest rain chances early in the day or later in the afternoon. As of now, it looks like the most organized shower and thunderstorm activity arrives in the afternoon, but morning rain is possible too. With mostly cloudy skies and the threat of rain, highs likely only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday brings us the best chance for showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the week but we can’t completely shake the rain either.

The overall pattern looks to shift a bit going into the weekend with high pressure a little closer and in control a bit more which means things are heating up. There will still be enough moisture around to give us a daily, isolated rain chance through the weekend. High temperatures this weekend hover in the mid to upper 80s. With higher rain chances next week thanks to afternoon and evening scattered storms, high temperatures next week may continue to remain below average. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s are expected every single day through next Thursday. Yes, next week’s temperature forecast mostly depends on what the rain coverage will be, but most forecast model data points to continued cooler-than-normal high temperatures. The average high climbs to and stays at 90° or above from May 31st to September 20th, so any sort of colder-than-normal weather is well welcomed!

