Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Police in Killeen arrest four men during online predator sting

(right photo) John Alexander Caruth of Killeen, (left photo) 22-year-old Stephan McArthur...
(right photo) John Alexander Caruth of Killeen, (left photo) 22-year-old Stephan McArthur Wilson of Fort Cavazos(KWTX Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers and state troopers arrested four men during a sting targeting alleged online “predators,” a spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The so-called Operation Save Our Youth involved detectives posing as underage teens on various social media platforms. The detectives were allegedly contacted by the suspects.

“The goal of the operation was to decrease the number of cases received for minors being exploited and victimized by adults while using internet applications,” police said.

“The department took a proactive approach to prevent any more juveniles from being victims of sexual assault or potentially being a victim of human trafficking.”

The suspects arrested were identified as John Alexander Caruth, 32, of Killeen; Stephan McArthur Wilson, 22, of Fort Cavazos; Nirajan Oli, 23, of California; and 52- year-old Allen Julius Sistrunk Jr., of Harker Heights.

All four men were charged with solicitation of a minor.

“The Killeen Police Department would like to remind parents to be cautious of these social media apps and monitor their children’s online activity,” police said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas businessman sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison for role in January 6 insurrection
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
A look back at Texas Legislature’s response to mental health services in the wake of recent school shootings, pandemic
Pickleball in Central Texas
Pickleball courts pop up more in Central Texas
Suspect, Makalani Jones
Ex-Killeen ISD music teacher charged in alleged sexual assault of child