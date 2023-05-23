Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Russia extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter, Russian news outlets report

A Russian court extends the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three...
A Russian court extends the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies report.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.

Gershkovich, an American citizen, was ordered held until Aug. 30. He had been arrested in March on espionage charges on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges.

Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West.

The U.S. government has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

Tuesday’s court hearing wasn’t announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy. Russian authorities haven’t detailed what evidence -- if any -- they have to support the espionage charges. Various legal proceedings have been closed to the media.

U.S. Embassy officials were allowed at least one prison visit to Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29. But Russian authorities have denied other visits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Two Black sisters, two traumatic pregnancies
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
An alligator attacked a 23-year-old man in Port Charlotte, Florida, early Sunday morning,...
Man says despite losing arm to gator, he feels fortunate
Romanian Air Force F- 16s military fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing...
EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained