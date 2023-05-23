‘She was sent back to that monster’: Mother claims KISD teacher disregarded daughter’s plea for help after alleged sexual assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Online court records show Makalani Jones, a former music teacher in Killeen, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jones, 49, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, and was awaiting extradition to Texas after he was arrested in North Carolina on May 22.

The mother of the child, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke out about the response to the alleged sexual assault of her then 8-year-old child.

According to the mother, the alleged assaults happened at Alice W. Douse Elementary School between October and December 2022, before Jones resigned during the holidays.

“[My daughter] did report it to her homeroom teacher at her elementary school,” the mother told KWTX. “She was the first to know what happened to my daughter.”

The mother, however, alleges that when her daughter told her homeroom teacher about Jones’ inappropriate behavior, she did nothing to stop it, nor inform administration.

“The teacher was first aware of it, and nothing was done,” the mother said. “She was brushed off, she was disregarded, and she was sent back to the monster.”

It wasn’t until February of 2023 that the now 9-year-old confessed to her mother what had happened months prior.

“She proceeded to tell me that he touches her between her legs and her private area,” she said. “He touched her bottom. He rubs all over her chest, he kissed her.”

The mother immediately filed a case with the Killeen Independent School District Police Department and Killeen Police Department to investigate the allegation.

On February 9, 2023, the Killeen Police Department received a report about a former teacher who had “inappropriate physical contact” with a student at the elementary school in the fall of 2022.

The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, a complaint was returned charging Jones.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for his arrest, and on Monday, May 22, Jones was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Service - Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Gaston County Jail where he was processed and will await extradition to Bell County.

As part of the investigation, the young victim wrote a statement about what happened, and it was even more graphic than her mother realized.

“He kisses me and unbuttons shirt, and pulls his pants and starts rubbing me everywhere,” the victim wrote.

“How could this happen at the school, and especially at a young age?” the mother questioned.

The mother has also filed a grievance with the school, and wants the homeroom teacher held accountable.

“I want every party involved held accountable, because this should not have happened to my daughter,” she said. “This should not have been done, and this shouldn’t have continued.”

In a statement, Killeen ISD said “Killeen ISD does not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation; therefore, we will not be responding to your questions or granting your request for an interview. We are assisting law enforcement in every way possible to ensure the integrity of the investigation and criminal case.”

Killeen ISD Interim Superintendent of Schools, Megan Bradley, shared a brief timeline of the events in a letter to parents and staff obtained by KWTX.

“The former music teacher was on your campus from August 2, 2022, to December 16, 2022,” her letter states.

“He never returned to your campus after Christmas break and resigned from KISD on January 13, 2023. The district received a complaint on February 6, 2023, after he had resigned from the district, and immediately took swift action to begin an investigation.”

Parents with additional questions or information about Jones are urged to call Killeen ISD Police at 254-336-2815.

