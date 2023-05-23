Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A quick storm Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville left behind a trail of damage that may take weeks to clean up.

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed through Walker County. Two people were hurt, many utility poles were snapped in half, large trees were uprooted and more than 4200 utility customers are without power.

Most of the damage reports being shared by first responders, including power lines down and trees uprooted, are in an area along Interstate 45 between Crosstimbers Street and Highway 30.

We are getting our first images of storm damage in Huntsville. This is in the area of I-45 near Highway 30.

▶️THE LATEST: https://t.co/OncKhbBnK4



📸: Whitney Price

One photo shared with KBTX shows a large tree that went into an apartment building at Forest Gate Apartments.

at Forest Gate Apartments, Huntsville. Tree fell into apartment. Tenants dog found scared under bed.

Crews, residents and neighbors in Huntsville are working to cleanup the damage from this afternoons storm.

Most of the damage was in an area near I-45 and Highway 30 including neighborhoods along Crosstimbers Street.

Top of power pole snapped in Huntsville as destructive storm pushed damaging wind through ahead of 3pm



📍Subway

📸Phyllis Catoe

The storm did impact some Huntsville ISD students from getting home. The district sent out the following statement:

The only issue currently is our homebound Buses 25 and 43 will not be able to deliver students due to a large number of trees down in the Forest Hills neighborhood. Parents/guardians are being contacted to pick up students at the HISD Transportation Department @ 96 Martin Luther King Drive.

A command post is being set up on Crosstimbers Street near Willowbend Street where significant damage has been reported in the neighborhood east of the interstate.

Parked cargo trailer pushed over in Tuesday afternoon's damaging Huntsville wind



📸 De'Sondra Miles

According to ABC 13 in Houston, the storm responsible for the damage in Walker County then moved south to Montgomery County where two people were killed at a home under construction in Conroe. At least seven others were injured.

Golden arches took a hit in Huntsville as damaging wind blew through this afternoon



📍I-45 & Hwy 75

📸Alicia Ballard

More images of the storm damage in Huntsville, TX.

Tail end of the wind as it blew past & into the Home Depot in Huntsville ahead of 3pm



📍Walker County

📹Deborah Reed

