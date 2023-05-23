Survivor, friends speak out about wreck that killed 3 including Palestine ISD student, recent graduate

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - The community of Palestine has lost two young women in a wreck that happened early Saturday morning.

Authorities say six people were involved in the crash on FM 2661, just south of Tyler.

All three of the people killed have been identified. The driver, 19-year old Raven Clewis of Dallas died at the scene. The passengers are identified as 17-year old Ju’Mija Clewis of Elkhart, and 17-year old Sheriee Butler of Palestine. They also died at the scene.

“Like ... I’m scared to even go to sleep at night because I don’t even want to think about it.” said Brianna Price.

She was one of the three people who survived the crash. She says they were leaving a graduation party in Flint heading back home to Palestine when the wreck occurred.

DPS states that the six females were traveling northbound on FM 2661. The car left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, killing Raven Clewis, Ju’Mija Clewis and Sheriee Butler.

Palestine ISD officials say that Ju’Mija just graduated high school Friday, and Sheriee was in the eleventh grade.

The other three passengers, Brianna included, received non-life-threatening injuries.

“Sheriee’s the only person that I did everything with. I don’t know how I’m going to make it through anything in life.” Brianna said through tears.

Other friends of the victims expressed their disbelief at the loss.

“I was texting Sheriee at the time it happened, so I was very shocked because she just stopped texting me.” said Markayla Renfro.

Aylasia Fantroy said, “It’s still hard like knowing that, I mean, being with them every day since we were like younger and everything. knowing that you just won’t see them no more.”

“It just don’t feel right because they don’t, they won’t be in the gym no more to watch us practice and laugh and joke with us.” said Kamari Gipson.

Palestine ISD says even though school is out for summer break, they are offering mental health and counseling services to students and staff.

A candlelight vigil for the victims will be held at Palestine High School Wednesday night at 7 p.m. A balloon release will take place at Reagan Park.

