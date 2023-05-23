Waco Police search for missing woman last seen May 19
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.
Colleen Corthrop, 38, was last seen on May 19 was last seen at Providence Hospital.
Corthrop may have connections in the Waxahachie and Ennis area and is a mental health consumer.
She has a few tattoos of a four-leaf clover on the bottom part of her neck, a flower on the bottom part of her back, a tattoo of “JJ” on her leg, a tattoo on both her left and right arm which has a flower and wording and an empathy symbol on her foot.
Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.