Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco Police search for missing woman last seen May 19

Colleen Corthrop, 38, was last seen on May 19 was last seen at Providence Hospital
Colleen Corthrop, 38, was last seen on May 19 was last seen at Providence Hospital(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Colleen Corthrop, 38, was last seen on May 19 was last seen at Providence Hospital.

Corthrop may have connections in the Waxahachie and Ennis area and is a mental health consumer.

She has a few tattoos of a four-leaf clover on the bottom part of her neck, a flower on the bottom part of her back, a tattoo of “JJ” on her leg, a tattoo on both her left and right arm which has a flower and wording and an empathy symbol on her foot.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Jasmine Cazares places a hand on her father, Javier, to console him, while he speaks through...
Gun safety advocates see signs of progress in first session after Uvalde shooting even though raise-the-age bill stalled
File Graphic
School Choice: A look at what it means for Texas students and families
The Rockdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who...
Rockdale police arrest suspect in murder of 30-year-old man
Cereal Box Dominos
Killeen ISD school celebrates STEAM Day