Waco Police search for missing woman last seen May 19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Colleen Corthrop, 38, was last seen on May 19 was last seen at Providence Hospital.

Corthrop may have connections in the Waxahachie and Ennis area and is a mental health consumer.

She has a few tattoos of a four-leaf clover on the bottom part of her neck, a flower on the bottom part of her back, a tattoo of “JJ” on her leg, a tattoo on both her left and right arm which has a flower and wording and an empathy symbol on her foot.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department.

