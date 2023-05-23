Waco teen charged with manslaughter in deaths of couple riding motorcycle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old restaurant worker was charged Monday in an April 9 traffic incident that left two people dead.

Sergio Almendarez, of Waco, was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter in the deaths of Aaron Neason, 28, and Leslie Rogers, 26.

No bond had been set for Almendarez Tuesday morning.

According to arrest records, Neason and Rogers were riding on the same motorcycle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Almendarez was driving a Chrysler 300 in front of the couple when he pulled to the right into a driveway in the 3800 block of MLK and made a U-turn back to the left.

Neason struck the driver’s side of Almendarez’s vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers, who was riding on the back of the 2006 Suzuki, died at a hospital, according to an arrest affidavit.

Almendarez was charged with recklessly causing their deaths by turning “without looking, causing the deaths of the two on the motorcycle,” the affidavit alleges.

