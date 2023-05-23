Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco teen charged with manslaughter in deaths of couple riding motorcycle

Sergio Almendarez, of Waco, was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree felony...
Sergio Almendarez, of Waco, was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old restaurant worker was charged Monday in an April 9 traffic incident that left two people dead.

Sergio Almendarez, of Waco, was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter in the deaths of Aaron Neason, 28, and Leslie Rogers, 26.

No bond had been set for Almendarez Tuesday morning.

According to arrest records, Neason and Rogers were riding on the same motorcycle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Almendarez was driving a Chrysler 300 in front of the couple when he pulled to the right into a driveway in the 3800 block of MLK and made a U-turn back to the left.

Neason struck the driver’s side of Almendarez’s vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers, who was riding on the back of the 2006 Suzuki, died at a hospital, according to an arrest affidavit.

Almendarez was charged with recklessly causing their deaths by turning “without looking, causing the deaths of the two on the motorcycle,” the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Thomas Phillip Simpson, 53,
Central Texas insurance agent held on $110,000 bond on chargers he stole money from buyers
Grayson Boggs, 6,
Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Erich Douglas Fields, 35, after his arrest on continuous sexual abuse of young children and...
Central Texas truck driver charged in alleged sexual abuse of girls
File photo of the U.S./Mexican Border
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported
Border chief says 90 percent of migrants entering illegally in recent days have been deported
Dotty the desert tortoise enjoys a snack of yellow trumpet flowers in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May...
When you adopt a desert tortoise, prepare for a surprisingly social and zippy pet