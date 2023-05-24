Amber Alert issued for missing 14 year old in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber alert has been issued for 14 year old Marisol Avila in Houston.

She is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and a weight of about 110 pounds.

Houston ISD Police say Marisol was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities believe she was abducted, they say she was seen with the suspect was seen with her in a tan Subaru Forester with Texas plates.

Law enforcement believes she is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Independent School District Police Department at (713)892-7777.

