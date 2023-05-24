Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Amber Alert issued for missing 14 year old in north Houston

Missing Houston 14 year old.
Missing Houston 14 year old.(KWTX Staff)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber alert has been issued for 14 year old Marisol Avila in Houston.

She is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and a weight of about 110 pounds.

Houston ISD Police say Marisol was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities believe she was abducted, they say she was seen with the suspect was seen with her in a tan Subaru Forester with Texas plates.

Law enforcement believes she is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Independent School District Police Department at (713)892-7777.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Fabian Wayne Beckham
Falls County deputies looking for escaped suspect last seen on Highway 77
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Morning FastCast
Making The Grade: School Safety
Making the Grade: A discussion about school safety a year after Uvalde
Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a...
2 killed when home under construction collapses in storm
Marlin ISD considers delaying graduation after only five seniors found eligible to graduate