Another round of rain could arrive for some early Thursday morning

Many of us saw a round of showers and storms early this morning as a storm system moved in from the northwest. That rain and associated cloud cover helped keep our temperatures into the upper 70s to mid 80s this afternoon. Most of us dried out after the morning round of rain and stayed dry throughout the day. Some showers have been lingering across our southwestern areas, but once that moves out, most if not all in Central Texas can all expect dry conditions this evening into the early overnight hours. Another round of showers and storms will develop in West Texas late this afternoon and evening and forecast models bring that activity into parts of Central Texas early Thursday morning. Storm coverage looks more limited for our area with this round of rain - With the highest chances mainly taking place across the western half of Central Texas. Thankfully our severe weather chances look limited - But in any storms brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds remain possible. The approaching and decaying storm system brings us that overnight and early morning rain chance, but after that moves out, much of the daytime hours Thursday look to dry. Thursday morning starts out cloudy with temperatures around the mid 60s with highs back into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon with decreasing cloud cover.

Throughout the work week we’ve had daily showers and storms occur in parts of Central Texas during the overnight and morning hours. These rain chances were driven by storm complexes that developed out in West Texas that eventually traveled southeast through Central Texas, but our upper level weather pattern begins to change, which puts an end to our overnight storm chances for the rest of the week. A ridge of high pressure that’s been to our south has been allowing those storm complexes to travel into Central Texas - But that high pressure system will begin to lift north - Which brings back drier weather for us and keeps any showers and storms away from our area. That means warmer weather returns too. High temperatures Friday into Memorial Day weekend look to be back into the mid to upper 80s - with feels-like temperatures into the low 90s! Another change in our weather pattern takes place on Memorial Day Monday. That area of high pressure begins to weaken and moisture from Mexico and an approaching storm system out west will leave us with isolated daily rain chances every single day next week. Not everyone will see rain every day next week! Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend back into the upper 80s to around 90° with feels-like temperatures staying into the low to mid 90s!

