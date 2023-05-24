Another round of rain could arrive for some Thursday morning

Many of us saw a round of showers and storms early this morning as a storm system moved in from the northwest. That rain and associated cloud cover will help keep our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Most of us dried out after the morning round of rain - But we’re not completely rain free for the rest of the day. The atmosphere is pretty worked over from last night and this morning’s round of rain - But an additional weak upper level disturbance in place in our area could spark up a few showers and storms across Central Texas for the afternoon and evening hours. Right now - Most in Central Texas look storm free for the afternoon and evening, but those that could see storms could see heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Another round of showers and storms will develop in West Texas late this afternoon and evening and forecast models bring that activity into parts of Central Texas Thursday morning. Storm coverage looks more limited for our area with this round of rain - With the highest chances to see rain mainly taking place across the western half of Central Texas. Thankfully our severe weather chances look limited - But in any storms heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will remain possible. The approaching and decaying storm system brings us that overnight and morning rain chance, but much of the daytime hours Thursday look to remain dry. Thursday morning starts out around the mid 60s with highs back into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

Throughout the work week we’ve had daily showers and storms occur in parts of Central Texas during the overnight and morning hours. These rain chances were driven by storm complexes that developed out in West Texas that eventually traveled southeast through Central Texas, but our upper level weather pattern begins to change which puts an end to our overnight storm chances for the rest of the week. A ridge of high pressure that’s been to our south has been allowing those storm complexes to travel into Central Texas - But that high pressure system will begin to lift north - Which brings back drier weather for us and keeps any showers and storms away from our area. That means warmer weather returns too. High temperatures Friday into Memorial Day weekend look to be back into the mid to upper 80s - with feels-like temperatures into the low to mid 90s! Another change in our weather pattern takes place on Memorial Day Monday. That area of high pressure begins to weaken and moisture from Mexico and an approaching storm system out west will leave us with isolated daily rain chances every single day next week. Not everyone will see rain every day next week! Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend back into the upper 80s to around 90° with feels-like temperatures staying into the low to mid 90s!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.